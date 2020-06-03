By Michael Kaluba

The anti-voter apathy project –AVAP- is calling on the electoral commission of Zambia –ECZ- to quickly unveil the revised roadmap for the 2021 general elections to eliminate unnecessary uncertainty among stakeholders.

Richwell Mulwani is AVAP executive director and says the delay by ECZ is creating unnecessary uncertainty among stakeholders following the commission’s announcement last month that it was reviewing the roadmap for elections and would soon advise stakeholders and the general public on the commencement date for all electoral processes in relation to the 2021 general elections necessitated by the advent of the coronavirus.

Mr. Mulwani tells phoenix news that ECZ must expedite the process to arrive at a roadmap and provide stakeholders with information especially to do with voter registration which requires a new register.

He adds that ECZ must ensure a robust and massive sensitization campaign is initiated on the voter registration exercise and has called on Zambians to take keen interest in the electoral process especially that the covid 19 pandemic will alter much of the already prescribed processes.

PHOENIX NEWS