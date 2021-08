ECZ UPDATE SATURDAY MORNING

Feira Constituency

ECL 6,537

HH 4,450

Mwansabombwe constituency

ECL. 13,274

HH 4,493

Moomba constituency

HH 14,320

ECL 194

Malambo Constituency

ECL 13,347

HH 16,169

Lufubu Constituency

ECL 2,475

HH 3,675

Zambezi West Constituency

HH 7,088

ECL 1,740

Kabompo Constituency

HH 17,411

ECL 1,490

Nchanga Constituency

HH 19,045

ECL 14,764

Lupososhi Constituency

ECL. 16,229

HH 6, 092

Ikelengi Constituency

HH. 13,958

ECL 1,301

Manyinga Constituency

HH 17,566

ECL 1,588

Chirundu Constituency

HH 20 543

ECL 2992

Mkushi North

ECL 16,546

HH. 14,509

Kaumbwe Constituency

ECL 10,728

HH. 3,773

Rufunsa constituency

HH 8,512

ECL 6,973

Consolidated from 15 constituencies out of 156

UPND HH – 171,604

PF ECL – 110,178

UPND is leading with 61,426 votes

141 constituencies to go

Next update will be at 11:00hrs – ECZ