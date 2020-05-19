ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Deputy Chairperson Annette Chumba Nhekairo has died.

Commission Chairperson Justice Essau Chulu has announced the development in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that the Commission wishes to inform all its stakeholders and the general public of the passing of its Vice Chairperson Mrs Annette Chirumba Nhekairo this morning Tuesday, 19th May 2020 at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) after an illness,” Justice Chulu said.

He said Nhekairo was an Advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court of Zambia and a member

of the Law Association of Zambia as well as the International Bar Association.

He said Mrs Nhekairo also worked for the Zambia Law Development Commission as Chief

Executive Officer (CEO) until 2015.

And Justice Chulu said Mrs Nhekairo will be missed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia as she contributed greatly to the electoral process.

“The Chairperson, Members and Staff of the Commission wish Mrs Nhekairo’s family God’s comfort and peace during this difficult time of loss,” said Justice Chulu said.