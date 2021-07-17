By Staff Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Zambia wishes to remind all independent candidates for the forthcoming General Election that that they should not be affiliated to any political party.

In a statement, commission corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga in a statement said in line with the legal requirements, independent candidates should have relinquished political party

membership “at least two months immediately before the date of the election.”

“To this end, independent candidates should desist from using campaign materials for political parties or in any way identify themselves with any political party,” reads the statement.

“The Commission will not hesitate to take appropriate action including disqualification of erring candidates.”