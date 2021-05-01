ECZ WARNS POLITICIANS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned politicians against involving themselves in electoral malpractices once campaigns commence.

Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says currently, the commission has no mandate to manage the electoral environment until official campaigns kick-start.

An the commission has disclosed that a technical committee tasked to look at modalities of holding the elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic has developed standard operating procedures (SOPS) aimed at guiding stakeholders conduct as relates to the electoral calendar.

Meanwhile the commission has revealed that of the 1.5 billion kwacha budget, the commission has disbursed about 27% translating into 405 million kwacha.

The commission is confident that the treasury will continue making the funds available for a smooth election.

On May 1st 2021 the payment of nomination fees open for those who will be contesting the 12, 2021.