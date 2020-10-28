ECZ WERE TOLD TO WAIT FOR BILL 10 BEFORE THEY COMMENCE VOTER REGISTRATION

The real reason why ECZ postponed voter registration is because of Bill 10, they were told to hang on because the Bill hasn’t gone through yet.

We were just 2 days out from voter registration and the ECZ has still not announced the results of delimitation, we don’t know how many new constituencies have been created and where they are located.

One of the objectives of Bill 10 is that Lungu would be given the power to create as many constituencies as he wishes in any given area.

The PF know fully well that their numbers in parliament will fall significantly, so their goal with Bill 10 is to artificially increase the number of seats in parliament in their strongholds.

If voter registration commenced today which it should have, they would not be able to reverse course and create more new constituencies and wards because many people would have registered already.

Bill 10 will be voted on in parliament within the next few days, the PF has run out of time, it’s now or never!

These people are playing a game and the ECZ as a full and willing participant in that game.

The ECZ should have commenced voter registration in August as has always been the case, but upto now they are delaying waiting for Bill 10.

Even the whole issue of creating a new register is illegal, Bill 10 is what will give them the legal cover they need to do what they’re doing. -NDC