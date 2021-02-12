ECZ will not accept nominations from candidates who fail to meet constitutional qualifications

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it will not accept any nominations from candidates who fail to meet the qualifications enshrined in the constitution ahead of the forth coming general elections slated for August 12, 2021.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the statutes are clear on the requirements needed for one to contest as a Presidential candidate, Member of Parliament or Councilor.

Mr Nshindano explained that the commission will cross check information of candidates during nominations as whether they meet the required qualifications.

He insisted that those who fail to meet the criteria won’t be accepted by the commission.

“I would say not disqualify but not accept the nominations, its simple the statutes do provide for qualifications for one to be able to stand for the office starting from Presidential up to the Councilor.

“So when accepting nominations we will be looking at those, we wont be able to accept a nomination that does not meet the criteria,” Mr Nshindano said.

Mr Nshindano who was speaking on Diamond TV disclosed that some of the qualifications that the commission will be looking for during nominations is whether candidates have paid the required nomination fee, they should be aged 35 and above, and if they should have declared asserts.

Meanwhile, ECZ says candidates will be required to pay for nomination fees 14 days before the nomination day.

Mr Nshindano said paying in advance is meant to allow the commission to process the nominations and to avoid commotion on the actual day of filing.

The ECZ Chief Electoral Officer revealed this when responding to a question as to whether the commission will require Presidential candidates to pay the 95 thousand kwacha nomination fee cash or in instalments.

“All candidates will be required to pay up 14 days before the nomination process, this is to allow the commission to process the nomination starting with their supporters. All payments need to be made in advance so that we don’t have the locomotion that we always have and also allow to observe the COVID-19 health guidelines.”

Mr Nshindano further highlighted that during the actual nomination day the commission will be cross checking for details or information as political parties would have made the payment in advance.