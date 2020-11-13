UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was yesterday mobbed by jubilant pupils and ordinary citizens after he registered to vote at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School in Lusaka.

As he was being driven back home, pupils and other onlookers surrounded his vehicle and shouted, “HH Bally” as they also ran beside his convoy.

Others shouted, “Bally forward”, while raising the party’s symbol of a stretched arm.

The excited group followed him all the way along Chindo Road towards Woodlands Shopping Mall.

And earlier upon registering, Hichilema said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had no capacity to register the nine million voters that it was targeting because the process was taking so long.

Hichilema, who was accompanied by his wife Mutinta, expressed further concern at the seemingly inefficient process.

“The process is very slow at the rate they are going. When you work an average of probably not more than 33 to 40 people per day and only seven days per polling station…it is impossible to achieve the nine million voters they are projecting to get,” he said. “So, Zambians need to vote, that’s the only way they can get the leadership that they desire – a leadership that will work for them. A leadership that will deliver for them. And no Zambian should be disenfranchised for the 2021 elections because it’s a clear picture that Zambians want change.”

Hichilema asked the ECZ to improve on its performance so that no one was left out.

Specifically, he urged the Commission to deploy more staff in registration centres.

“So, ECZ must up the business, not their game. They claim they are able to register nine million people. They are not able to do that. So, we need the whole ECZ to be in all polling stations, that’s around 9,000 polling stations for not less than seven days because they had talked of 30 days,” Hichilema said. “But they are only going to do seven days at polling stations, and that’s unacceptable. They should be in polling stations not for 30 days but more than 30 days. After all, there must be a continuous voter registration.”

Hichilema implored people not to accept a low voter registration due to the Commission’s inefficiency.

“They should do something and Zambians should not accept nothing short of all the eligible [people] to register as voters. This is why there is no need to do away with the current Voters’ Register. Any addition of registration must be an addition to the current register, not to disenfranchise those who have registered already,” Hichilema said. “Imagine someone living in the UK to come here only to register and come back to vote, they may not make it. We must not act to take away the constitutional rights and universal rights of the Zambian people, to choose the leadership that will deliver for them, and it is very clear that Zambians want change.”

Hichilema also raised concern over the ECZ’s failure to put up health measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is why they cannot allocate seven days per polling station, that’s deceiving the people of Zambia. Some people have been here since 04:00 hours. They are not yet attended to (10:45). It means more people will go into the room, congestion is created in that room, basically defying health guidelines for COVID-19,” said Hichilema. “So ECZ must be a solution, not a problem. At the rate they are managing this registration of voters they cannot manage these numbers, so it’s more than the health problem. Already, they have disenfranchised people, then you add the health problem! What is the role of ECZ? It’s to work for the people of Zambia. We have been telling them we don’t want an ECZ that works for a political party. The ECZ belongs to the 18 million Zambians, not for one political party.”