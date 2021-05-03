THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the printing of ballot papers will only commence after nomination petitions, if any, have been concluded in the court.

Meanwhile, ECZ says the commission has a budget of K1.5 billion and that only 27 percent has been disbursed.

Speaking during a press briefing, Friday, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the Commission would start the process of printing the ballot papers after nomination petitions. He added that filing of nominations for presidential candidates would begin on May 17. “The printing of ballot… – Diggers.News