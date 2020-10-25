ECZ’S NEW I.T SYSTEMS SHOULD BE SUBJECTED TO INDEPENDENT SECURITY CHECKS TO INSPIRE CONFIDENCE IN THE PEOPLE

Will the ECZ allow for their new system to be subjected to independent IT security tests to prove that ;

1: Someone cannot register twice with the same finger prints?

2: The voters roll in digital formal be subjected to facial recognition software to pick out individuals who appear on the voters roll multiple times?

These two security checks have 99.99% accuracy.

If the ECZ is confident about their system, they should allow independent IT auditors, even those from a respected international organization like the U.N and E.U to review and test the system.

This is the only way that they can restore people’s confidence in the ECZ which has been eroded due to their unethical and illegal behavior in the process so far.

If the ECZ refuses independent checks then it will just prove what we’ve been suspecting all along, that their biometrics are just a smokescreen, their system is not integrated and an individual can register several times with the same fingerprints.-NDC