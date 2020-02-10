EDGAR CHAGWA NICCOLO MACHIAVELLI LUNGU. THE CASE OF HITLERISM AND MACHIAVELLIANISM OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT

_Edgar is a Machiavellian President. Politics of the ends justifying the means._

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

Someone Machiavellian is sneaky, cunning, and lacking a moral code.

Chilubi by election is a walk up call for 2021. Nobody should expect anything straightforward to happen in 2021.

The philosophy of ends justifying the means is a heartless and faceless application of politics. These are the politics that the pf and its president lungu have chosen to undertake for our republic.

Adolf Hitler applied Machiavellian politics and cared less about how plausible his methods were. He always said, at the end of the day people will only have to acknowledge the victor.

Pf and Edgar are not looking at moral codes or good conduct. For them focus is on victory regardless of how plausible the methods they are applying are.

What pf and Edgar and the police have done in chilubi is totally Machiavellian. These are politics of dirt hands.

Even the practice of open tribalism that the pf have embarked on is deliberate and conscious. It is orchestrated without a human face in mind, and without respect for human feelings of Zambian people.

If a war could spark as a result of pf broken moral code, that to Edgar is of no interest. What is of interest is only in so far as his rule is perpetrated.

Prior to the 2016 elections, scores of people died in political violence related incidences. That to Edgar and pf was of no interest. What was of interest was only in so far as the pf was declared winner.

Whether ecz shamelessly announced fake chitulika and lundazi votes, that to Edgar was of no interest. What was of interest was only in so far as victory was eventually proclaimed.

If the police can be instructed with such audacity as to disallow and cancel a legally arranged campaign program for Presidents HH and CK for simple reasons of Edgar’s presence in the area, our eyes gotta be focused on the ball and let us begin interpreting between the lines.

We are dealing with hitlerism and machiavellianism here.

Progressive church groups and the civil societies that mean well for our country must glue together and demand for justice with intensity.

Machiavellianism must be defeated by constitutionalism and rule of law.

