_Up to now nobody knows who is the Zambian Ambassador to USA_

*James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President*

The dark trench of eternal shame and embarrassment will not only swallow the definition of President Edgar Lungu.

Reputations of professionals working with him will not be spared.

The inspector general of police has lost it.

Some ConCourt judges have long lost it.

Electoral commission of Zambia commissioners are living shells of themselves. Esau Chulu is just like an upright fridge. Upright but very cold and morally broken.

Look at senior police officers. They don’t even know what has struck them and they don’t even know what has destroyed the police service.

Look at professor nkandu luo. She has even forgotten how it feels to behave like a professor.

Professor Mwanalushi. He can’t even believe he can’t reverse the NDF father of pathetic Bill 10 that he produced unprofessionally with bias towards requirements of Edgar.

Edgar has derailed and misdirected Mutati, making him look like he has never been to university.

Mwanakatwe once a vibrant banking professional with international acclaim has ended up a drunk and a confusion in Parliament.

The speaker of the national assembly, once an admired judge of our high court is now a pf cadre with his legal mind completely lost such that he has forgotten protocol between him and the concourt.

The list is endless.

Look at Hon Edith Nawakwi. Once a pillar of national hope but now dropped to the level of Ntewewe and Cornel Zimba and Dr Danny Pule in blind support for Bill 10.

In trying his best to impress President Edgar Lungu, Hon Wynter Kabimba has become a complete shadow of himself. We don’t even know were that character that revolutionarised pf has gone. Wynter is no longer a lawyer but just a lay man like a village chief blindly supporting Bill 10 after receiving three pieces of silver coated clay coins.

Please add to this list those professionals you think could have been standing for the masses but have been compromised by the kundaline force of President Edgar Lungu.

