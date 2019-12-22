North Western ~ Solwezi

By Kelly Nawezhi – CIC Public Reporter

EDGAR LUNGU AND GBM’S VISIT TO NORTH WESTERN CLAIMS TWO INNOCENT LIVES IN SOLWEZI.

Edgar Lungu and GBM’s questionable visit to North Western Province, particularly Mwinilunga’s Kasenseli of Chief Chibwika has claimed two innocent lives due to PF’s Frustrations in Solwezi.

One unknown female person only identified as Precious Masaba’s sister and an Employee of Kachema Meat Supplies who’s in her 30s was today killed by Mr Lungu’s motorcade this afternoon in solwezi at copperscorner after the GBM threw a green PF Chitenge material bearing the head of Mr Lungu.

The Woman died on the spot after being crashed and left helpless on the road by the evil PF cadres who continued to chant PF slogans. The body of the lady was only picked by a passing ambulance and taken to Solwezi General Hospital Mortuary awaiting identification by the the relatives.

Similarly, another unidentified man was hit by the same Presidential motorcade carrying Mr Lungu and GBM at G-Greens near Mitec area..

Mr Lungu’s frustrations which led to the killing of two innocent people is as a result of bad reception and the continued rejection by the people of Solwezi who refused to welcome him at the Airport.

The Killing of the two innocent people has left many people wondering and with unanswered questions, whether Mr Lungu and GBM made a ritual sacrifice?

Mr Lungu’s Motorcade killed two people with Five minutes.

Don’t Kill Us, We are all Zambians.

Zambia is a Christian Nation.

CIC PRESS TEAM