Prophet Seer1 WRITES:

While Edgar Lungu and his corrupt ministers spends their beautiful nights on top of their nice warm beds, here are some of the innocent poor families whose houses were demolished by the mine spending their nights outside in this extremely cold environment.

Very soon the kids of these families will start dying out of pneumonia as a result of being exposed to cold while Edgar Lungu, his family and friends gets richer and richer at the expense of the lives of these poor innocent people.

These are the poor people that Sata fought for, PF then was a party for the poor and venerable but today Edgar Lungu and his rich corrupt friends have turned on the poor like vultures turns on a dead meat.

Edgar Lungu and PF will never see good things in their lives. Their end will be so painful.

I have posted this for the Nigerian embassies to see as they negotiate with PF before they get used by Edgar, the wickedness happening under the leadership of Edgar Lungu has never happened anywhere in any country in this planet.

Edgar does not care about the people of Zambia, he would do anything to protect the whites and the Chinese against protecting his own citizens.

He is the Judas of this century, for few coins he can desperately do anything.

Seer1