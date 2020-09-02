EDGAR LUNGU HAS BECOME RICHER THAN BARACK OBAMA – SAVIOUR CHISHIMBA As he demands the release of FIC report.

By Vinoria Mwewa

《☆TO MY READER, this news item appeared TWO YEARS AGO on OCTOBER 12, 2018 on The Zambian Observer. We are bringing it up again, TWO YEAR LATER, because it is even much more relevant today to shed light on the nefarious activities of the Edgar Lungu-led PATRIOTIC FRONT party and government. We need to understand that this is just the tip of the massive iceberg of grand corruption, unprecedented looting of State assets, and the wanton plunder of national public resources, that’s presently being hidden behind the veil of secrecy, and is unfortunately being aided and abetted by the Lombe Chibesakunda-led FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE CENTRE Board’s withholding of the public dissemination of the FIC 2019 Trends Report☆》

THE campaign to ask President Edgar Lungu to account for his fast-track wealth will not stop until he gives an account on how he has accumulated such wealth, said UPP leader Saviour Chishimba. Chishimba, in a statement, reiterated that President Lungu had accumulated more money in two years than President Barack Obama earned in eight years as President of the United States of America.

"By January 2017, President Barack Obama's net worth was US$20.5 million broken down as follows: (1.) Presidential Salary: US$3.1 million; (2.) Senate Salary: US$610, 000; (3.) Corporate Boards: US$130, 000; (4.) University of Chicago Hospitals: US$760, 000; (5.) Royalties from his bestseller books: US$15.6 million; and, (6.) Other incomes: US$250, 000."

“By January 2017, President Barack Obama’s net worth was US$20.5 million broken down as follows: (1.) Presidential Salary: US$3.1 million; (2.) Senate Salary: US$610, 000; (3.) Corporate Boards: US$130, 000; (4.) University of Chicago Hospitals: US$760, 000; (5.) Royalties from his bestseller books: US$15.6 million; and, (6.) Other incomes: US$250, 000.”

The information source of President Barack Obama’s net worth, Chishimba stated was according to Forbes, and was the traceable wealth of President Obama as from 2005 through to 2016. Chishimba stated that a comparative analysis of the current asset portfolio of President Lungu, upon full disclosure, was by far more than president Obama’s US$20 million 《#personal_note: this is, as at October 2018》.

“It is therefore nauseous that whereas the major preoccupation of the President of USA, the richest country on earth, is making all Americans better, the Zambian President’s major goal is self-empowerment,” he stated.

“It is incontrovertible that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu clamoured his way into immense wealth through deals and numerous international travels without any sense of duty of care for the poor people who live on less than a dollar per day.”

Chishimba stated that President Lungu was presiding over the transformation of government into a cash cow.

“All known criminals in industry who are involved in money laundering have made State House their playground for schemes of looting. UPP can prove this before any Court of Law or Tribunal. The people of Zambia must not be taken for granted. Enough is enough! He openly and publicly disclosed to the nation that he had evidence on how huge amounts of money were corruptly being deposited into (bank) accounts by his ministers, but it’s now ten months without any recovery of public funds,” he stated.

“Like the President himself, ministers and senior government officials have overnight acquired huge fleets of trucks, housing estates, commercial buildings, lodges, restaurants, private jets and other offshore assets. Surely, these public funds can be invested in building houses for public workers, defense and security personnel. The people of Zambia can benefit from these funds through clean water and sanitation, jobs, healthcare, education, among other public goods.”

Chishimba stated that clearly, the dead conscience of PF “leaders” was punishable, if not by the courts of laws, but certainly by the Lord God Almighty.

“Millions of Zambian children need food and this is not too much to ask for. Useless trips can be suspended to serve Main Street (The People) – President Levy Mwanawasa did this and Zambians began to see change in their lives and our debts were forgiven,” he stated.

“The future UPP government, God willing, will take the power to the people through a county system of public administration and programme implementation. This will end the corruption of central government and strengthen service delivery at local level. God bless our nation!”

My personal appeals to fellow Zambians and indeed to President Edgar Lungu and the PF party and government and all elected officials:

▪We demand for accountability from President Edgar Lungu on the wealth he has acquired while in public office. We demand that he demonstrates his earnings by actually bank records, tax remittances, and other auditable audited financial statements;

▪We demand for accountability from all ministers, all elected officials and senior government officials on the wealth they have acquired while in public office. We demand that they demonstrates their earnings by actually bank records, tax remittances, and other auditable audited financial statements; and

▪We demand the release #FIC2019TrendsReport. We urge the Lombe Chibesakunda-led Financial Intelligence Centre board to STOP aiding and abetting nefarious individuals and their activities forthwith by releasing for public dissemination of the FIC 2019 Trends Report, without undue delay.

We wish to remind everyone, that FJT also thought he can easily ride roughshod over the legitimate demands of the people of Zambia. See what became of him. We have learned on some mistakes we made through our two late Presidents: H.E. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa and H.E. Michael Chilufya Sata’s governments in demanding accountability from our elected public officials and senior government officials. We are not going to fail this time.