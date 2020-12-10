PRESS STATEMENT

BY NETO HALWABALA

UPND Southern Province IPS

*10.12.20*

*EDGAR LUNGU HAS NO REGARD TO THE CHIEFS IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE*

It is unfortunate that Edgar Lungu has continued to disregard and show arrogance to the Chiefs in Southern Province.

How can he mislead the nation with lies in the presence of Royal Highnesses on our President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND regarding political violence?

And as if this is not enough even giving them mocking assignment to engage HH on ending political violence in the country.

Not too long ago he showed arrogance to a traditional leader here in Southern Province on voter registration but listened and respected the Chiefs in Luapula Province on the same matter.

This action has potential to bring anarchy in the country.

It is a taboo in our culture to cheat a Chief or Chiefs.

Lies Edgar told the Chiefs in Southern Province was a taboo!

And this is why the country is experiencing a total mess of leadership which is always deliberately telling lies to the nation.

Who does not know that PF is a father of political violence in Zambia today?

The whole country knows how HH and UPND members have been savagery attacked by PF thugs under Edgar’s leadership.

He has never ordered the police to arrest his thugs who are terrorising our members wearing UPND regalia in public places and many killed a list is there.

It is shameful and shallow for Edgar to accuse our President Hichilema of failing to stop or condemn violence perpetuated by PF members.

HH is a victim of political violence together with our members.

Mr Lungu is unaware that he is occupying that office which requires as the occupant to be always truthful and exemplary in his conduct.

At times he acts like an ordinary person in Chawama Township chatting with peers in the bar .

Mr Lungu must be sober always with our Royal Highnesses to avoid embarrassing the highest office of our Land.

The police are even failing to arrest PF thugs attacking police station.

What kind of a President is he who has no shame to tell lies?

We cry for our beloved country to have such a leader.

Anyway, Edgar Lungu is in Southern Province for a farewell since next year he will be out of state House.

It is unfortunate that instead of being truthful when he is in Southern Province and regard the interaction with the Chiefs in a proper manner he has to leave a bad name as the lying President.