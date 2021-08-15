Edgar Lungu headed for victory – Prophet Ian Genesis

As you sleep tonight,I know many of you may have high blood pressure due to the election.Nevertheless God will use this elections to teach Zambians how to fear and respect God. The turn around will be like a flood in favor of you President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Some will ask me,papa are you not watching the results,yes iam. Once God says someone will win,he knows how that will happen. The end will justify the beginning. Make sure every prophet that insults me,take a screenshot so that you will remember well.

Iam Mandate!!