Dear Editor,

I just came across this interesting caption as to the real reasons Edgar Lungu left UPND. Nowhere does he cite tribalism which his party always sings so loud about. He singles out an important attribute for any functioning government to succeed, as the reason he quit the party to join the PF; Management!

Edgar Lungu hates management but prefers politics, he hates honesty and prefers lies, detests prudency and loves corruption. No wonder we are where we are now.

Edgar Lungu must go back to the UPND for reformation. Embrace the ideas you left the party for. No wonder we have Lusambos, Freedom Sikazwes and Mumbi Phiris, not managers.

– Friday Bwembya