EDGAR LUNGU IS AN EASY COMMODITY TO SALE, HE HAS WON THE HEARTS OF MANY ZAMBIANS AND WILL WIN WITH MORE THAN 70% IN AUGUST

“It is a waste of time talking about President Lungu’s eligibility to contest the 2021 general elections, those that have been bringing up this issue are just politicking because the courts have already cleared this issue.”

“PF has already resolved that President Edgar Lungu will be the party’s sole presidential candidate in the August 12 elections because he is an easy commodity to sale.”

“President Lungu has won the hearts of many Zambians across the country as he has proved that he is a humble leader who cares for people.”

“It will be very easy to market President Lungu due to the unprecedented development the PF government has implemented under his leadership within a short period of time.”

“It is these developments that will see President Lungu win with over 70 percent of the votes come August 12, 2021.”

-Mumbi Phiri, Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General