By Sikaile C Sikaile

EDGAR LUNGU IS LAWLESSNESS HIMSELF.

The truth of the matter is that PF cadres have learnt how to get away with serious crimes by branding themselves PF members whenever they are found wanting.

I have stated before that PF leaders and their thugs(cadres), are above the law. I have also made it clear that justice in Zambia is selective and the law only gets applied to deal with the opposition and government critics like myself.

When I told off Edgar Lungu, of all his evil activities, I was labeled a hardcore criminal and the entire Lusaka province division including state house police were unleashed on me as though I was a gasser or maybe the owner of the 48 houses miracle houses. I’m very much aware of several trumped up charges awaits me for defending Zambia.

Now look at that criminal called Emmanuel Jay Banda, who went and beat up a police officer on duty and stole, imagine it was the poor Sikaile?

When we tell you that criminals and thieves, are governing Zambia this is exactly what we mean.

We all know very well that today in Zambia if one wants to be a hardcore criminal of any kind, the best way to escape any kind of punishment is to align oneself to Edgar Lungu and PF, and no one will touch them, the law will go silent as well. These are the same criminals who shall be operating these weaponry, the PF government has purchased next year.

That cadre who flamed the trafic police officer on duty to have said Lungu won’t win next years elections, did it to escape the offence on the road just like other PF government officials are doing. If we had a sensible government people like Chitalu Chilufya, wouldn’t have been in public offices today, but what do you expect when dictators and thieves are ruling?

Who doesn’t know that PF affiliated cadres drive unlicensed vehicles, move with guns, beat citizens, can kill and ambush anyone perceived anti PF? The only ID they put in their vehicles and pockets are Lungu’s regalias.

There are many PF thugs who have been committing serious offences, but they are still free roaming the streets, and drinking jemason there in state house together with their master Edgar Lungu.

Lungu is a law breaker this is why now he is crying faul about ACC officers going after him. We have said it before that Edgar Lungu can’t fight corruption, because he is corruption himself. He can’t fight political violence, because he is violence himself, he can’t fight tribalism, because he is tribalism himself.

Now, how do we expect him to fight lawlessness when he is lawlessness himself? The fact of the matter is that we have a playboy in state house who want to destroy this nation. The only way to solve the problems he has created is us voting him out.

There is no public institution in Zambia he has not stripped naked of its power, thus, we must be worried about the future of our nation.

Just like there are so many PF cadres who have killed opposition members and critics there are a lot of government officials who are hardcore criminals PF under Lungu’s government, but Lungu will never bother to deal with them because they are one and the same. They drink from the same cup of injustice.

Fighting corruption, violence and tribalism requires a leader with a political will, and a clear mind of conscious. A person who values humanity and integrity than fake humbleness after stealing from poor citizens.

Even the 48 plus miracle houses, president Lungu is very much aware of who the owner is and ACC officers knows very, but they are scared to touch the anointed one in corruption.

The owner of the 48 plus miracle houses stays right in state house, that is why I say our state house is now a red zone for criminal activities.

That is where people who fund political violence and all kinds of criminal activities stays. In simplicity, I can say Lungu has a very powerful CV in corruption scandals and other evil activities like political violence, tribalism and undermining of our public institutions. This is why he doesn’t want to let go of power next year.

Sikaile Sikaile Good Governance and Human Rights Activist.