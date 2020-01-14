By Tiza Mukuka Youth Advocate

EDGAR LUNGU IS ZAMBIA’S BEST PRESIDENT SINCE 1964

On behalf of the youth, it is nolonger secret to recognize that the Lungu Administration is the best to ever govern this country since she gained independence especially during these natural hardships.

You have probably heard the old saying that “anybody can grow up to be President.” But, not everybody is cut out to be best President.

It takes a special kind of person, someone tough, smart, and driven, just to run for the job.

It takes still more talent and character to hold up under the natural economic pressures of governance in the State House and President Lungu accurately matches those qualities.

Great Expectations by the Zambian voters.

Now Zambians expect a lot from their Presidents. Understandably, they want President Lungu to take quick action on problems facing the nation, such as Electricity deficits, Economic hardships, tax crisis and high unemployment levels.

However, the Zambian Constitution limits the President’s power to act on certain issues.

Only Parliament can pass legislation, and Parliament sometimes moves slowly. The President can only approve or veto (reject) legislation that Parliament passes. Even then, Parliament can override a rejection and make it the law.

The Supreme Court can also limit the President’s power by ruling that a law or action violates the Parliament Constitution. “The President has less power than the average voter thinks he does. “He can’t simply by himself make major domestic policies.”

In dealing with foreign countries, the President has more freedom. That is because he must react quickly to opportunities from other countries and that’s why most people think President Lungu travels a lot.

President Lungu’s Government has been talking about their plans for dealing with the major problems facing the country such as Electricity, Jobs and will certainly implement fresh ideas for dealing with issues ranging from economic Boost, youth employment levels, political violence and developing the country futher.

This is the reason why since Edgar Lungus’s administration took over in 2016, we have seen countless developmental activities taking place across country.

Mr Edgar Lungu is heaven sent to “save” the Zambian people.