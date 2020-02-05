By Pamela Chisanga

In the 80s, people from a Tribe in N/Western Province were commonly referred to as Ba Nyamadzai because some of them worked as toilet cleaners – emptying buckets that were used as toilets in some compounds on the Copperbelt.￼ KK would have none of that. He acted decisively & ordered arrest of anyone who used the term Nyamadzai or labeled anyone Nyamadzai. This was leadership at its best. We can say all sorts of things against doctor Kaunda but one thing we must give him credit for is unifying this country.

Today, we have so many people, some of them senior ruling party and govt officials spewing vile, tribalist sentiments, sowing seeds of hatred amongst tribes and our President says nothing. He does nothing.

Our President has time to comment about fake men of God but has no time to address a vice that is threatening the unity and peace that this country has enjoyed for many years.

Appealing to the President is pointless but I am sure his cadres will respond and say HH is a tribalist. I rest my case…