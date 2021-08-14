EDGAR LUNGU MUST NOW PACK HIS BAGS AND GO, CHARGES JUDGE NGOMA

Edgar Lungu must now pack his bags and go, says former late president Michael Sata’s bodyguard Judge Ngoma, who was discarded by President Lungu and later joined the UPND.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Ngoma said President Lungu is delaying to concede as the results are pointing to a clear and decisive loss to “incoming president Hakainde Hichilema.”

“I was in Eastern Province but I am now in Lusaka preparing for the inauguration of president Hichilema. There are no two ways about it because Zambians have spoken across the country and arrogance does not pay,” said Ngoma. “He thought we were joking when we told him that things were not okay in the country.”

Ngoma said President Lungu should not live in fantasy land, thinking that things will change for him “even as we have been told that he has sent KZ to Chadiza to try to cook up things.”

“Ba Lungu let him pack his bags and go,” said Ngoma. -Daily Revelation