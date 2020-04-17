EDGAR LUNGU SHOULD REFORMULATE HIS TRIBAL AND REGIONAL GOVERNMENT IN A 7 DAY ULTIMATUM

_Only an ignoramus can approve of Edgar’s one sided, regional and tribal Government_ .

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President

You can’t call this a government. 99% of Ministers are from northern provinces and Chipata. 99% of Permanent Secretaries are from northern provinces and Chipata. 99% of Ministry Directors are from northern provinces and Chipata. 99% of management board compositions are from northern provinces and Chipata.

How can the Secretary to the cabinet be Simon Miti, and his deputy Henry Mtonga and both of them from Chipata. This is applied, tried and tested tribalism.

Look at the IBA which has shut down the Prime TV. It is headed by Mapoma that woman, and almost all others are from chipata and northern provinces. This is day light applied tribalism in black and white. Let’s unite our country and let’s embracing inclusiveness.

Don’t forget about that teacher recruitment selection, where out of 2000 applicants picked, only less than 200 came from western, northwestern and southern provinces.

Twakana. This is not acceptable. This is tribalism of the patriotic front.

This is applied tribalism which all chiefs should stand up and condemn.

You can’t call this a normal government which is lacking of representation from other provinces. That Vice President from western province is nothing but a pf rubber stamp without any power or influence.

For the sake of shame, let Edgar Lungu reshuffle his government and include other tribes because we are one Zambia one nation.

These are selective and segregative tribal and regional politics that Edgar has introduced in Zambia which none of his predecessors ever did. All other governments from sata down to Kaunda have been tribally balanced governments. Edgar Lungu is the only one who came and introduced these tribal and regional arrangements.

Let him reshuffle and formulate a tribally balanced government so that all tribes and regions are represented.

How can you even call this a government when it lacks inclusiveness. This is just a Weimar republic that represents a single region and block with out conscious for other regions of our republic. We have to break this Bemba hegemony and replace it with a system that represents all Zambians with justice.

Shame upon you Mr Lungu and all those who support your tribal government of northerners and those from Chipata like Dora Siliya. Shame.

A government that has no Luvales, Kaondes, Lundas, Tonga and Lozi’s can not be said to be a government in Zambia, especially that even our officially recognised languages are seven.

Shame upon this tribal government. Shame!

