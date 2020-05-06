Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Desk Chief Administrator Erasmus Mukondo says President Edgar Lungu will win the 2021 presidential election without difficulties.

Mr. Mukondo says President Lungu will retain the seat against all odds because he has delivered development across the country.

He has told QTV News that President Lungu has come up with programmes and policies which are being implemented by his government which have put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

Mr. Mukondo has cited developmental projects ranging from infrianstracture in health, education and energy sectors among other projects.