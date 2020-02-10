BY Jonas Shakafuswa.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu writes

Fellow Citizens,

I salute the residents of Matipa in #Chilubi main Land, Northern Province, for braving the rains in support of their candidate, the PF’s Mulenga Fube in the February 13th, Chilubi Constituency Parliamentary by-election.

Join me as I work to promote democracy in Zambia.

#PresidentialGrassrootTour

#BuildingZambiaTogether

I doubt this statement came from the President. Join him as he work to promote Democracy in Zambia? The Police just hounded the opposition Parties from Chilubi to give PF an open goal in Edgar’s Democracy. This if true should shame him as he “ promote democracy in Zambia”. There is no law which states that when the President has gone to campaign for his Party, where there is an election, non one should be allowed to campaign. What is happening. It is only human to be ashamed of our action. This has no place in our democracy. This has no place in Zambia. Very shameful conduct of the Police. They are not employed to enhance one party system of Democracy