PRESS STATEMENT

EDGAR LUNGU’S DEATH TAUNTS AGAINST HH IRRESPONSIBLE.

Only a few days after a senior Patriotic Front (PF) member Mr. Antonio Mwanza publicly accused a foreign government of pursuing an agenda of murder against political opponents, his sentiments have yet again been reaffirmed by President Edgar Lungu when he indirectly peddled death taunts against President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND.

It is shocking to see and hear a head of state engaging in such unwarranted, unprovoked, petty political bickering against a political opponent as a way of scaring and intimidating them.

We also wish to remind President Lungu, that there is no law in Zambia, which precludes or mandates other political players to vacate any election jurisdiction on the basis that a sitting head of state is in that particular jurisdiction.

President Lungu’s poorly guided utterances are indicative of the lawless, dictatorial society Zambia has become under the PF, and that the people must now stand up and save the country from the brink of eminent collapse.

As a leadership, we shall not succumb to the misguided intimidation of any single individual wishing to derail the democratic progress Zambia has been making over so many years.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

10 August 2021