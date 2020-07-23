Contact : Provincial

Deputy IPS Southern, Neto Halwabala 0977407929/0977780397

Email :[email protected]

www.upndzambia.org

PRESS RELEASE

EDGAR LUNGU’S LEADERSHIP IN A CRISIS

Livingstone – 23/07/20 Zambia under EDGAR LUNGU ‘s rule is fast losing its regional and global credibility as a result of his uncoordinated leadership engulfed in propaganda, corruption and violence.



Burdened with short memories, the PF is now undressing themselves on the Copperbelt Province by a stage managed protest of aged innocent women against Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa’s strong stance of challenging Inonge Wina to state the truth on who were behind the chemical GASSING which started on the Copperbelt Province.



It is illogical for PF to think that people on the Copperbelt would support it’s crusade against Hon Cornelius Mweetwa when they were the first victims of the same GASSING which Inonge Wina is trying to underestimate.

This kind of desperation is dangerous!

It is a mockery of the PF not to realize that the very people they are using to protest against Hon Cornelius Mweetwa are the victims of their careless statements.



Infact the women on the Copperbelt are clever and enlightened to be abused by desperate political jokers who have starved it’s citizenry to point of desperation.Time is fast approaching.

We therefore, urge the PF to stop deceiving themselves.

This kind of behavior of living in denial will cost them because citizens have massively rejected PF ‘s failure to govern the country.

And waiting for such a time when they will be redeemed from both social and economic challenges under PF regime.



Our message to Zambians especially the youths is Obtain a green NRC,your Voters card and vote the PF out enmasse to bring order and sanity in national governance.

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM