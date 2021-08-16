RB, INONGE URGE LUNGU TO CONCEDE

Fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda and outgoing Republican Vice-President Inonge Wina have urged losing President Edgar Lungu to follow in the country’s traditions of conceding smoothly.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that president Banda and Vice-President Wina met President Lungu to convince him to let go of his plans to try to hold on to office, and handover to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema.

“That is why the the President-elect was called to RB’s house. It was on the basis of the discussions with Lungu,” sources said.

And sources said Edify Hamukale resigned from the PF, having refusing to be party to the petition being planned by the PF.

“They wanted to use him to spearhead the funny exercise by Edgar Lungu to testify in court that the PF agents were harrased and chased from polling stations. Hamukale said he can’t do that. They wanted to do the same with Charles Kakoma in North Western province but he refused,” sources said. -Daily Revelation