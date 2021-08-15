HAMUKALE resigns from PF

Former southern province minister and losing Mazabuka Central Parliamentary candidate Edify Hamukale has resigned from the Patriotic front PF.

Hamukale says he has resigned from the Patriotic Front political party and further resigns from position as Member of The Central committee.

He has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for having appointed him as Minister of Southern province in which he served for five years.

The former southern province minister says president Lungu gave him an opportunity to apply his professional faculties and grow in leadership.

Hamukale who has since thanked the civil service, chiefs, the church, private sector and citizens, says he will remain Patriotic to Zambia.

