By Sara Imutowana Yeta II

My sister Edith Nawakwi thinks Zambians are foolish not to see through her intentional attempt to influence the reputation of Hakainde Hichilema in such a way as to cause people to develop an extremely negative perception of Hichilema.

It is cheap politics.

If I was in Hichilema’s shoes, I would not even waste my time and resources to fight back this useless, shameless and narcissist women willingly being abused by the regime.

There is no need for Hichilema to lower himself to use the tools Nawakwi has lowered herself by using.

The best defence against such character assassins is for Hichilema to maintain his integrity and take pride in enlivening hope in many people for a better Zambia.

Fighting back Nawakwi will just feed the unnecessary fire, and cloud the blatant lies she is peddling.

There is also no need to be emotional because Nawakwi does not matter. At all. Ever.

Only a political spent force like Nawakwi can engage in cheap consensual political agreement with the regime to character assassinate an innocent citizen, the only way she thinks she will recoup her political relevance.

It is regrettable that my sister Nawakwi cannot accept the fact that she is in her political menopause.

Political menopause is natural. It is the stopping, of a politician’s relevance, and marks the end of political fertility. She has no political ovaries or traction whatsoever.

Therefore, though Nawakwi still exists in the political arena, because of her political menopause she can no longer serve a political end or purpose.

She is a politician who has outlived her usefulness.

As long as she plans on being anything more than what a political menopause is capable of being, Nawakwi will be unhappy with her life and remain vulnerable to political abuse. I guess that explains a lot about my sister Nawakwi.

Through her mischaracterisation and lies against Hichilema she has revealed her childish and petty character.

Hichilema should continue with his business of giving hope to citizens because he is above Nawakwi’s petty, narcissistic, and political menopause behaviour.

She thinks her blatant misrepresentation of Hichilema’s character will pull people out of Hichilema’s tent and into her sponsors, which will not happen because people can see through her envy and desperation of her sponsors.

Her slandering and vicious personal attack on Hichilema has absolutely nothing to do with Hichilema; it has everything to do with Nawakwi and her sponsors engaging in it.

They cannot stomach the wind of change blowing through this country caused by her sponsors’ poor leadership.

Whether Nawakwi and her sponsors like it or not, this growth of national consciousness for change this year is a political fact.

This should make Hichilema unmoved and leave Nawakwi’s lies behind him, where they belong.

Marcus Aurelius Antoninus a Roman emperor said that the best revenge to the character assassin is to be unlike the character assassin.