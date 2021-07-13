Forum for Democracy and Development FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has Challenged the opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to come out in the open and state his position on Zambia continuing to exist as a Christian Nation if he was to be elected.
Mrs Nawakwi said she has never heard the Opposition leader campaign on the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.
“Never has he pronounced himself whether Zambia would continue to exist as a Christian Nation if he were to be elected during this year’s general election,” she said.
Mrs Nawakwi said this is unlike President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has continued to preach about the importance of defending the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.
She said President Edgar Lungu has started building the house of prayer which is commendable.
Mrs Nawakwi said President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s works in the church are visible.
“We see him support all congregations and preaching peace and unity. President Lungu’s presence in the churches is seen,” she added.
He has a heart for the people of Zambia therefore deserves to be re elected as president during this year’s polls.
Meanwhile, Mrs Nawakwi donated 150 bags of mealie meal worth 18 thousand Kwacha to three churches in Matero namely; United Church of Zambia, Anglican Church and the Methodist Church.
Mom, you have moved from privatization to the Hatembo’s, to HH donating his animals, to him reducing the price of his animals in order to reduce the beef price in Zambia, to now stating his position of Zambia being a christian nation while the party you are supporting is undressing women like you in town for merely wearing a UPND chitenge material and you do not see anything wrong with that. I have observed that most of the legana outlets are shut down but I can assure you that with good policies under UPND, your business may just boom again, just vote wisely and you will not need to dance for Nshima (Mushanina Bwali).
Zambia a Christian nation ???? A ministry created to give someone a position ???? Shut up Nawakwi you have passed your sale date. You are a nonety
I think that Samlindo and Kubweka have said it all about Nawakwi. Privatization, Hatembos, Donation of animals, Reducing Zambeef prices and now Zambia as a Christian Nation. Nawakwi, Nawakwi, Nawakwi. How many times have I called you? What’s biting you, woman?