Forum for Democracy and Development FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has Challenged the opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema to come out in the open and state his position on Zambia continuing to exist as a Christian Nation if he was to be elected.

Mrs Nawakwi said she has never heard the Opposition leader campaign on the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

“Never has he pronounced himself whether Zambia would continue to exist as a Christian Nation if he were to be elected during this year’s general election,” she said.

Mrs Nawakwi said this is unlike President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has continued to preach about the importance of defending the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation.

She said President Edgar Lungu has started building the house of prayer which is commendable.

Mrs Nawakwi said President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s works in the church are visible.

“We see him support all congregations and preaching peace and unity. President Lungu’s presence in the churches is seen,” she added.

He has a heart for the people of Zambia therefore deserves to be re elected as president during this year’s polls.

Meanwhile, Mrs Nawakwi donated 150 bags of mealie meal worth 18 thousand Kwacha to three churches in Matero namely; United Church of Zambia, Anglican Church and the Methodist Church.