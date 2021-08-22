Nawakwi

FDD President, Edith Nawakwi congratulates President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema.

 

Forum for Development and Democracy(FDD), Edith Nawakwi has congratulated UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema for the overwhelming mandate given to him and his Runningmate, Mutale Nalumango during the just ended August 12th General Elections.

 

She said this shows the confidence and trust Zambians have in President Hichilema.

  2. Edith Nawakwi has failed to mellow with age. I really feel sorry for this lady. She doesn’t even sound current in her reading. The letter is empty. She thinks everything lies in providing a clause in the constitution. Life’s dynamic. If things change u need to flexibly respond through an act of parliament. Why always the constitution?

