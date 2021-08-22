FDD President, Edith Nawakwi congratulates President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Forum for Development and Democracy(FDD), Edith Nawakwi has congratulated UPND President, Hakainde Hichilema for the overwhelming mandate given to him and his Runningmate, Mutale Nalumango during the just ended August 12th General Elections.

She said this shows the confidence and trust Zambians have in President Hichilema.