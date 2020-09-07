EDITH NAWAKWI FACILITATED PURCHASE OF TWO LIMA BANK PROPERTIES TO HER HUSBAND DURING PRIVATISATION

By Richard Aaron Ngoma

In what may turn out to be a clear case of corruption and insider dealing, former Finance Minister and FDD President Edith Nawakwi facilitated the purchase of two Lima Bank properties to her husband Geoffrey Hambulo, during the privatisation process which as Finance Minister under late President Frederick Chiluba, she was in charge of.

Records at Ministry of Lands show that plot no.54 Zambezi Road in Roma and Radio Sky FM in Monze, belonging to Mr Hambulo, were formally owned by Lima Bank. It is yet to be established whether Edith Nawakwi declared interest as stipulated by the privatisation law when the Lima Bank properties were purchased by her husband, when she was a public officer as a Minister.

Ms Nawakwi has accused UPND President Hakainde Hichilema of having benefited from the privatisation process after she accused him of having bought a house belonging to Lima Bank in Kabulonga’s Serval road. Hichilema debunked the claims and provided evidence that he bought the property on an open tender and that, it formally belonged to Tobacco Board of Zambia, and that the transaction was effected two years before the privatisation law was enacted by the Zambian government. Hichilema has since sued Nawakwi for defamation in the Zambian High Court.