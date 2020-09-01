EDITH NAWAKWI IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO WOMEN IN POLITICS— CLARA MUYUNDA MUBU

“The continuous baseless attacks on president Hakainde Hichilema, by FDD president Edith Nawakwi, is very unfortunate and shameless.

Talking about privatization issue which happened when Nawakwi, was finance minister now, clearly shows that she has nothing tangible to offer to voters.

As a fellow woman in politics, I feel so embarrassed to see someone who once saved in a big ministerial position and who is also aspiring to be a president of Zambia reducing herself to a PF cadre whose agenda is to divert attention of citizens from real issues such as the ongoing rampant corruption in PF, rigging and violation of human rights.

Madam, stop diverting our attention of happenings with NRC issue.Allow us to fulfill the gender equality by being a real decision maker and not bootlickers like you are doing it for PF.

We have witnessed very traumatizing incidents, were some women have been brutalized by PF cadres to an extent of some losing their lives like Mapenzi Chibulo, Vespers etc and you said nothing about it. Whom do you represent then?

Right now majority women are suffering due to poor leadership in the country.

How do we expect people to take women serious in governance issues with this kind of reasoning you are exhibiting madam Nawakwi?

You as an opposition leader, I’m reminding you to bring serious issues to the public and one of them is the ECZ manipulating the issuing of NRCs.

It is very loud and clear that HH has financial discipline and embraces hard work, that is the reason why he made it in life.

Let her stop the witch hunting and talk about the rampant corruption in PF government which has brought more poverty to our women and youths.

We as women in UPND will not allow her to continue attacking our leader based on baseless accusations when real thieves are being shielded by the PF government.

If HH had stolen anything, the way PF have been salivating for his blood, they could have either killed or thrown him into prison long time ago.

Newspoint Tv