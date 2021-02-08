Edith Nawakwi is just a loser, a bad one for that matter, says lawyer Marshal Muchende.

In a statement titled “Those who live in glass houses: The famous case of Edith Nawakwi vs Lusaka City Council and Bernadette Sikanyika Appeal No. 26 of 2001”, Muchende said the FDD leader was the last person to talk about the moral campus because she is on record for stealing a house from a poor woman.

He alleged that Nawakwi stole a house from Benedette Sikanyika.

“It is true therefore that those who live in glass houses must not throw stones. There are other scandals like the Carlington Maize scandal which point fingers to Ms Nawakwi as minister,” Muchende said.

“On Saturday 6th February 2021, Madam Edith Nawakwi took to the media in a Chilufya Tayali’ style of advocacy to the court of public opinion to hoodwink the members of the public into believing that HH (Hakainde Hichilema) is crooked and immoral. She laboured to parade volumes of exhibits and made spirited arguments to the effect that HH makes moronic decisions of buying properties from poor people in a Machiavelli fashion. The visibly annoyed and frustrated Nawakwi went so far as attacking HH’s lawyer (myself) not so much for the fact that I once worked for the Deeds Registry but – truth be told – for being a ‘frustrating and relentless’ lawyer who secured two Judgments in a row and in the same week in favour of her arch nemesis. ‘Don’t hate the player, hate the game. Law is something else my dear Edith’.”

Muchende stated that on the other hand, there was no judgment against Hichilema for stealing property from the poor or anybody for that matter.

He said Hichilema has always bought his properties and there was no single property he knows which the politician acquired directly from the Ministry of Lands.

“I also worked at Lands Dept and even served the current President ECL when he was a practicing lawyer but I never acquired any piece of land from the Ministry of Lands. I prefer to buy. It was clear that she burnt the midnight oil to study my past and see if she could dig out some dirt for a showdown on me. Suffice it to say that Ms. Nawakwi knows me and I also know her. I first met her sometime in 1999 when she sat across my desk at the Deeds Registry, with the heavy weight, pomp and splendour of a Minister of Finance to insist that a conveyance relating to two Farms in Chisamba be registered in her name on the same day. I did my job and my then boss, Mrs Kinnear, signed off the documents. She was impressed with me not only because I delivered but because I rejected a K100 note she dangled at me. I never sunk so low even though my salary was paltry, being a civil servant,” he said.

Muchende said he has never sunk so low as to solicit or accept a bribe from a client as he maintained that his dignity would not allow him and that was why he left for law school and later left the civil service to better his life and that of his children.

“My second encounter with the name of Edith Nawakwi was at Law School (2001-2005), in the same class with the likes of now Dr Fred M’membe, when we learnt of the famous case of Edith Nawakwi v Lusaka City Council and Bernedette Sikanyika (cited above). In that case, Ms Nawakwi, a Minister then, disadvantaged a sitting tenant (one Benedette Sikanyika) from buying a house on Katima Mulilo Road, near the Arcades flyover bridge just so that she could buy it herself from Lusaka City Council. Mrs. Sikanyika could not understand why her offer to buy the house was rejected by Lusaka City Council when she was an eligible sitting tenant until she learnt later on that it was Ms. Nawakwi (a minister then in the Chiluba government) who bought the house. Ms. Nawakwi then attempted to evict Mrs. Sikanyika from the house but the poor lady fought tooth and nail in the High Court and won the case. Nawakwi appealed against the High Court decision but lamentably lost again in the Supreme Court,” Muchende said.

He said Nawakwi knows too well that it was impossible for her to even get 100 votes in the forthcoming elections and the best was to sing a song that enchants President Lungu so that she could be cherry-picked for the position of running mate cum Vice-President.

Muchende added that it was unfortunate that instead of dangling to President Lungu economics formulas that could assist him improve the economy, the easy and plausible route for most politicians like Nawakwi was to take on the incumbent’s strongest contender through a smear campaign to gain visibility.

“It is the elephant in the room as to why Nawakwi throws tantrums against HH. This will – by far – be the best Nawakwi could ever achieve in her political career and it is certainly not a bad idea after all when you come to think of it. Nice try Edith!”he said.

Muchende said he finds what Nawakwi was doing to be very unfortunate, retrogressive, and nothing short of cheap politics.

“Politics of character assassination, so cheap! On a melancholy note, my take is that, for as long as cheap politicians like Nawakwi get rewards from the incumbent regime for such cheap politics, when progressive people that float ideas of improving the lives of our people are sidelined, then ours will for a long time be politics of the cheap, for the cheap and by the cheap. In consequence of the foregoing, the political space and discourse will be uninspiring. I noticed that the journalists that attended Ms. Nawakwi’s press briefing did not even ask any question to her. They were not moved. They were not inspired. I yield,” said Muchende.