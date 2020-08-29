By Trinko Jr

EDITH NAWAKWI IS JUST A USELESS ROBOT WHO HAS NOTHING TO CONTRIBUTE IN POLITICS.

It’s clear that the corruption money of the PF which she’s eating has completely damaged her brain whereby she’s now thinking everyone who’s got wealth through corruption.

Edith Nawakwi has contributed nothing in politics apart from saying “HH won’t rule” as if his destiny is in her dirt hand. As the matter of fact HH is our next Republican president come 2021, because the words that Nawakwi use to vomit through her dirt mouth has nothing to do with the destiny of president HH.

Following her radio interview, being a leader of FDD, she was supposed to tell the people what she’s all about with her kantemba party other that throwing empty accusations on president HH, but still on her accusations being a financial minister during the time of privatization she was asked “Did HH sold mines?” Her answer was supposed to be NO or yes he did, if her answer was yes then she would have started explaining how HH who was not a government official sold mines while her MMD government was active! That’s what people of Zambia wanted to hear, but for her being a foolish corrupt chap who have been sponsored by Edgar Lungu to talk rubbish on air she has failed to answer the question because she knows that she was involved in privatization and president HH is completely innocent.

Furthermore Edith Nawakwi should be ashamed of herself for stating that “there is no humanity in HH that’s why he can’t win” herself she has been a leader of the opposition has she won any election? NO, so were will she win, in snatching people’s husbands or packaging sausage in condoms? Which one is which? Because she can’t tell us that accepting someone’s husband is humanity, that’s prostitution at its best mama waluse, you can’t say you can win elections in packaging sausage in condoms, that’s witchcraft at its best. So she better stop talking rubbish about our incoming president, she have to find another way of fetching money from Edgar Lungu not through attacking HH.

I leave it here….

Trinko Junior_ a little diciple of Bally…

