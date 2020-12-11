EDITH NAWAKWI IS VENOMOUS.

I never understood what people meant when they say “Mfwiti ikazi niyoipa” (A female Witch is more deadly) but this FDD woman has made me understand clearly without anyone explaining to me.

One wonders why she hate Hakainde Hichilema with passion🤔,

She said HH acquired his wealth from the dead people when she featured at Chete FM in nakonde today forgetting that not too long ago she was accusing the Red leader to have acquired his wealth from Privatisation.

People of Nakonde expected this FDD woman to sell her manifesto by telling them what she will do if given a chance to be the president of Zambia God forbid but instead she went there to attack HH and tell the people to vote for her because she’s a woman and only woman eyeing for that position in Zambia.

I’m therefore appealing to all well meaning ZAMBIANS not to waste their precious votes which they suffered for by standing in long queues for many hours on Her.

