EDITH NAWAKWI STORMED THE FLOOR OF PARLIAMENT AND BROKE INTO A CHANT OF ‘KAUNDA ALALA’.

By David Zulu

She once called a respected elderly statesman Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, fit to be her own father, a mad man. When President Chiluba inspired the MMD controlled parliament to make a discriminatory law that covertly banned Kenneth Kaunda, and any Zambian whose parents were of foreign descent, from ever contesting the Republican Presidency, Edith Nawakwi, stormed the floor of parliament, dancing and ululating, “Kaunda alala, alala, Kaunda alala, alala”. (Kaunda has fallen, never to rise again).

Interestingly that’s the same law that Ms Nawakwi loudly and proudly hailed, that effectively prevented Dr Guy Scot from standing as President, thereby making way for President Edgar Lungu, undoubtedly the most divisive President Zambia has ever had.

Edith Nawakwi was Minister of Finance when yet again late President Chiluba spearheaded the passing of an act of parliament, kick starting the privatisation process. Interestingly, yet again, that is the law that Ms Nawakwi is now contesting as having been a bad law, and apparently blaming UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, for the piece of legislation that empowered her as Finance Minister, to sign off every privatisation transaction, with her eyes wide open. FDD President Edith Nawakwi has indeed a strange history.