EDITH NAWAKWI TO BUILD HH’S IN-LAWS A DECENT HOUSE
“I have set aside K350,000 for the project and the house will be completed before May this year”, she said.
My heart is bleeding that the in laws for the man calling himself rich are staying in that poorly constructed house, FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has said.
Speaking in Lusaka today, Ms Nawakwi urged politicians seeking public office to first develop their areas before eyeing the presidency. She said she will now build a house for HH’s in-laws to shame the UPND leader. “With our cooperating partners, we are pledging K350,000 to build HH’s in-laws a decent house which will be completed before may. Ms Nawakwi said she will next week Tuesday visit HH’s in-laws to sympathise with them over their poor house and spell out how a new house will be built. “Am urging all relatives to this stingy and strict man for nothing to come forward for any help”, Ms Nawakwi said.
-Zambian Accurate Information
Nawakwi should stop this now. I wonder what her parent s house looks like. I think this is a personal vendetta towards HH.
Jezzabel Nawakwi is hurting and spinning .
We say go away iwe hulme! We don’t want to live in a house house built with money stolen from Carlington. We have not forgotten yet and we don’t want problems. Just enjoy stolen money alone iwe ka Huule, ulaa kabanga yebo don’t involve us in your thieving!!
Where is our maize money? ati cooperating partners.its time we open that issue
This woman really is an embarrassment. She might want to put that 350,000 toward the defamation lawsuit.
why can’t she help her neighbours in kanyama and john laing who are affected by floods, you fail to assist your next door neighbour you want to assist those who are kilometres away.
Edith Nawakwi left politics a long time ago. She is just masquerading as FDD president. Looks like the money she has received from Edgar Lungu is too much for her to just keep quiet without finding herself relevant to the outgoing Emperor. This is more than madness. She will soon walk naked in Cairo Road. She is looking for every opportunity to degrade HH. One wonders why this woman is doing this to HH. There must be something seriously wrong with her. I think HH should tell the nation what she did to this woman to deserve this nonsense. Probably he fell in love with her and later on disappointed her.
Appreciate when someone is giving help you lunatics Edith is helping the poor in law of HH the richest man in Zambian kwacha.This is the reason why am so hard on HH.I Don’t like stingy people
Nawakwi why don’t you just go and wash your under pants coz the time you passed where we were seated you left a hell of pungent smell..Why do you like moving around even when you know that you’re dripping.