EDITH NAWAKWI TO BUILD HH’S IN-LAWS A DECENT HOUSE

“I have set aside K350,000 for the project and the house will be completed before May this year”, she said.

My heart is bleeding that the in laws for the man calling himself rich are staying in that poorly constructed house, FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi has said.

Speaking in Lusaka today, Ms Nawakwi urged politicians seeking public office to first develop their areas before eyeing the presidency. She said she will now build a house for HH’s in-laws to shame the UPND leader. “With our cooperating partners, we are pledging K350,000 to build HH’s in-laws a decent house which will be completed before may. Ms Nawakwi said she will next week Tuesday visit HH’s in-laws to sympathise with them over their poor house and spell out how a new house will be built. “Am urging all relatives to this stingy and strict man for nothing to come forward for any help”, Ms Nawakwi said.

