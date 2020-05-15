EDUCATION COVID-19 TASK FORCE COMMITTEE MEETING ON OPENING OF SCHOOL ROAD MAP

1. Health personnel inspections in schools starting 12th May

2. Screening of all teachers to handle exam classes starting 19th May. Headteachers to make sure all teachers are at school ready to be screened. Inform DEB office when you are ready

This exercise to be done before 1st.June.

3. Screening of learners in the first week of June starting 1st June. Headteachers to inform the community and emphasise that learners should report on 1st.June.

4. Physical distance to be observed in school. 20 desks in a classroom. Strictly 2 learners on each desk.

5.Schools to make sure that all learners have face masks.

6. Identify learners coming from outside the district.Pay special attention on screening.

7.Schools to make sure that there are enough washing facilities and hand washing soap or sanitisers.

8. Headteachers to be alert and closely supervise the teaching and learning processes.