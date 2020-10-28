By Admin.

Edward Makayi shares his experience in Chilubi by election as follows as he writes.

Mwebantu I tried all I could. Moved on foot so many Kilometers because all the vehicles UPND brought they blocked us , denying even access for us to hire any on the island.

Edgar Lungu gave strict instructions to mark me and make sure I suffer. I was marked by the OPs 24/7 every shop I buy something that becomes my last day, everyone I try to make friends with or talk to from nowhere they start avoiding me, I had to beg just to buy bread one day.

On voting day we booked a car with a CIC journalist on our way to go get the candidate at K500 within minutes of traveling the driver received a call from unknown people to make sure we where booted out from the car. And for sure we where dumped by the bush making us walk almost 35 KM in the sun from polling station to polling station wherever we can afford.

The experience in Chilubi island was something I will never forget how cruel Edgar Lungu is to the opposition.

The police where even shocked that Mr Makayi we are very proud of you for your sobber behavior because the information we where given about you is not matching with the person we have been with during the entire campaign.