EEP to field in Chilufya Tayali as Kabwata MP.

This is according to a statement issued by Party SG and Spokesperson Chilufya Tayali.

EEP President Chilufya Tayali has wished Chilufya Tayali all the best.

And EEP vice president Mr Chilufya Tayali has expressed confidence of winning the kabwata parliamentary seat.

And Lusaka Province Chairman Chilufya Tayali is happy about the development as Chilufya Tayali is a well known figure who stood as Mayor in the just ended elections, where he put up a good fight.

National Chairman and senior member of the Party Chilufya Tayali is also confident that the EEP will carry the day as Chilufya Tayali is a seasoned politician to win the party a seat in Parliament.

And Mr Chilufya Tayali who is his campign manager has promised to campaign vigorously for Mr Chilufya Tayali.