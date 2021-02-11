ECONOMIC Freedom Fighters Party leader Kasonde Mwenda has applied for judicial review in the Lusaka High Court against the directive issued by cabinet to public officers who seek to participate in the August 12, 2021 elections to resign from office not later than November 30, 2020.

Mwenda has cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter.

In his affidavit verifying facts for leave for judicial review, Mwenda said the Secretary to the Cabinet caused to be published and circulated cabinet office circular no.12 of 2020 directing all public officers, including those serving in foreign missions, quasi-government, grant aided and state owned enterprises who have ambitions to participate in the 2021 elections to tender in their resignation letters.

Mwenda said the Secretary to the Cabinet does not have the legal authority to set a deadline other than that guided by the constitution and subsequently direct all public officers seeking constitutional office to resign.

He said public officers who did not resign on November 30 last year were afraid of facing disciplinary action as indicated and might not be able to participate in the election.

Mwenda said the cabinet office circular no.12 of 2020 was illegal, irrational and an affront to the promotion of democracy, human right and the rule of law.

He said the Secretary to Cabinet abrogated Article 186(1) and (2) of the Constitution when he authored a directive through a cabinet office circular no.12 of 2020 directing all public officers to resign not later than November 30,2020.

Mwenda said the order was irrationally long as the public officers would have to stay away from work and relinquish their pay nine months before the election.

He stated that the secretary to the cabinet was in breach of procedure to issue such an overarching directive through a cabinet circular which has no constitutional backing, as the constitution has not prescribed a procedure on how to come up with a deadline on which parties are supposed to resign.

Mwenda is seeking a declaration that the cabinet office circular is illegal, null and void.

He wants an order of certiorari to move the High Court to quash the cabinet office circular and compel the secretary to cabinet to prepare a new one which is rational and in conformity with the law.

Mwenda further wants an order compelling the secretary to the cabinet to retract the cabinet circular no.12 and apologize for the inconvenience the directive has caused to prospective electoral candidates working in the public service.