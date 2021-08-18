EFFECTS OF BILL 10

This General Election has been a good lesson to those who wanted to manipulate the constitution through Bill 10 to secure the 3rd term.

Their chief sponsor, President EDGAR CHAGWA Lungu, Given Lubinda, Inonge Wina, Mulowa Mukumbuta, Geoffrey Lungwangwa, Teddy Kansonso, Nancy Mbololwa have all been punished for supporting Bill 10.

While the former chief whip, Brian Mundubile cde Kampyongo and others have been push and relegated to the back bench in parliament and in opposition in the nation from being ministers and ruling party.

This election was about punishing those who wanted to manipulate the Constitution using Bill 10 after this election as promised during campaigns.

This General Election has sent warning shots to the Presidential aspirants that Zambains do not want constitutional manipulators and those who want to take advantage of the weakness in the judiciary to secure a 3rd term in Office, risk facing heavy electoral sanctions.

Zambians have defined a term limit for their presidents and anyone now and future who and will want to manipulate institutions of Govenance to secure a 3rd term will be heavily punished by the Zambian people through a ballot like President EDGAR CHAGWA Lungu and his party.

Take President EDGAR CHAGWA Lungu’s humiliating defeat as a warning shot for the future and to the next set of leaders.

Welcome to reality.

I submit