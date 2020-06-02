*Egypt sends military plane filled with medical aid to help the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Zambia

Based upon the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the General Command of the Egyptian Armed Forces issued orders for an “Ilyushin” military aircraft to take off from East Cairo Air Force Base, loaded with large quantities of medicines, medical supplies, disinfectants and protective gears to help the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Zambia with coronavirus.

The shipment of medical supplies was received by the Egyptian Ambassador to the Congo, and Mr. Raymond Tshibanda, Congolese Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs as well as by a number of officials from the Republic of the Congo who expressed their gratitude for Egypt’s permanent support to the Congo to overcome the coronavirus crisis, and praised the strong relationship between the two countries in various fields.

On the other hand, the Egyptian ambassador to the Republic of Zambia and Mrs. Inonge Wina, Vice-President of Zambia as well as a number of Zambian officials received the medical supplies sent from Egypt. They expressed their deep gratitude to Egypt’s leadership and people for supporting the Zambian people to combat the coronavirus.

This comes within the framework of Egypt’s efforts aimed at helping the brotherly African countries to overcome the coronavirus crisis and minimize its adverse consequences on the peoples of the continent.