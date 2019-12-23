The Environmental Investigation Agency says it is disheartened by President Edgar Lungu’s reaction to their report which exposed how associates connected to him are reportedly involved in the plunder of mukula rosewood trees.

President Lungu has rubbished the report as fake News and the EIA says such statements calling into question thorough research and evidence drive away attention from the real problem which is the devastation of Zambia’s forests.

Lisa Handy the Senior Policy Adviser at the Environmental Investigation Agency says it is critical that this matter is investigated and addressed immediately.

Ms Handy says Zambia has one of the highest rates of the deforestation in the world and the trafficking of Mukula has a devastating effect on the lives of many Zambians and the forests and robes the country of natural resources benefiting a few connected individuals.

And Ms Handy has denied working with the opposition United Party for National Development in putting together the report as alleged by some stakeholders saying the EIA is a non partisan organisation.

She expressed hope that the issues raised in the report will help reinforce the voice of Zambians interested in saving the mukula specie.

But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has insisted that the report on Mukula is bogus and politically engineered and based on hearsay, innuendos and with a predetermined political objective.

“We would have appreciated the EIA to give specific evidence directly linking the accused outside the realm of hearsay from illegal dealers who could easily be name dropping like any ‘tamanga’ does or indeed lower criminals in the food chain be victims of criminal middlemen falsely claiming to be representing higher leadership”, Mr Chanda has said.

He said the EIA person could not provide any evidence such as financial documents to directly link the persons mentioned in their report which confirms that the report is a sham and fake news.

“For avoidance of doubt, we wish to repeat that the EIA report is nonsensical, cheapest and childish propaganda by those paid to trigger regime change in Zambia. The report remains nothing but a total sham”, he added.

Mr Chanda said Zambians can see that the Opposition and their paymasters have jumped to making wild mukula allegations after realizing that their corruption allegations have run dry.