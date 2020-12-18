ELDERLY FOLKS IN LEADERSHIP ARE LIKE HUNGRY HYENAS

Last night on Diamond TV, I spoke about a topic that is so dear to my heart; youthful participation in the governance of our country.

Let me hastily put it out that, we understand that elderly folks badly want to be middle-men in attainment of youthful aspirations. The bad news is that, we have reached a point where ‘agent-ship’ is no longer a workable and trusted modus oparendi.

For a a very long time now, we have watched with patience from the touchline, elderly folks play a game we too must be part of. Our patience has taken us nowhere, and we have been reduced to beggars who often than not, chase after crumbs of opportunities, luxuries and resources, from gluttonous and unsympathetic elderly people. In their old age, they masquerade as experts with the know-how of sorting our youthful challenges.

Well, the bad news is that, however benevolent and foolish, no sane young person has ultimate trust in people who have no regard for the youths. To believe that elderly folks will offer us solutions, and take us to a land of milk and honey is to be naive – perhaps – it is same as goats believing that they will reach their intended destination when the driver of the wagon is a hyena. We all know how gluttonous hyenas are.

Our call is clear. We shall not drive elders to the sea. We will participate side by side with them, and compete without conforming to age prejudices and tired slogans that youths are future leaders. And what we promise them is fair competition. If we beat them, we will take care of them.

Regard all

Munir Zulu

MZ 4 Lumezi Constituency 2021