ELECTORAL EXPERT MCDONALD CHIPENZI WARNS PF AGAINST DARING THE CONSTITUTION BY PRESENTING PRESIDENT LUNGU AS ITS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR THE AUGUST 12 GENERAL ELECTION

By Chileshe Mwango

Electoral Expert McDonald Chipenzi has advised both the ruling Patriotic Front –PF- party and President Edgar Lungu to stop daring the constitution and the people of zambia by presenting President Lungu as its presidential candidate for the august 12 general election.

Mr. Chipenzi explains to Phoenix News that President Lungu is ineligible to contest in the forth coming elections citing articles 106 (3) of the republican constitution which guides that a person who has twice held office as president is not eligible for election as president.

He further states that while article 111(3) further guides that a person who has twice held the office of Vice-President shall not be selected as a running mate, both President Lungu and Vice-President Inonge Wina are disqualified from participating in the august general election.

