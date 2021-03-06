ELECTORAL PROCESS ACT AMENDMENT CONDEMNED

Some stakeholders have charged that the proposed amendment to the Electoral Process Act of 2016 is a recipe for disputed election results.

Government will soon move a motion amend the electoral act under the Electoral Process Amendment Bill number 30 of 2021

The amendment to the act will criminalise the announcing of election results.

Section 89 clause 1 will now read as follows that; A person shall not without authority announce and declare the results of an election..

Gears Executive Director, McDonald Chipenzi says the proposed amendment will gag and criminalize public access to information ahead of the polls.

He says once the law is passed no one will be allowed to disseminate the results unless the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Speaking at the Christian Churches Monitoring Group project launch on the state of elections in Zambia, University of Zambia lecturer in the School of law Dr.

O’Brien Kaba says once enacted into law the bill will pose challenges for the elections.